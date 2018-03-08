National Gymnastics Foundation taking applications to help abused gymnasts

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The National Gymnastics Foundation is now taking applications from gymnasts who have experienced sexual abuse.

The foundation says any current or former member of USA Gymnastics who suffered sexual abuse within the sport is eligible.

Those athletes can get money for counseling by applying.

The money will come from the “Athlete Assistance Fund” – which was established after hundreds of young gymnasts spoke out against former doctor Larry Nassar.

Nassar is currently serving his first of three prison sentences for sex crimes.

For more information and to apply, click here.