New program to teach local students about banking, finances

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – PNC Bank and Indianapolis Public Schools are coming together to teach kids about finances.

The program is designed to introduce banking and financial education awareness to students. The first school in the city for the program is William McKinley School 39 in Fountain Square.

PNC Bank is bringing the program to the school to get kids on track to learn about how banking and the financial system works. They started a similar program at a school in Anderson, Indiana.

The in-school bank will be staffed by student bank tellers. Students will open bank accounts and take deposits from classmates. Teachers and staff will deliver the deposits to a participating PNC Bank branch, where they will be deposited into the students’ accounts. So this has real-world implications.

The school bank program encourages elementary and middle school students to take an interest in saving and banking and create “hands-on” experience, age-appropriate workshops and other related activities. Through this interaction, children will gain an understanding of the value of money and the importance of saving. PNC Bank will provide free minor savings accounts for each participating student.