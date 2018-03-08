Police investigate cluster of vehicle break-ins, thefts near Castleton Square

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Thursday was investigating a cluster of Wednesday night vehicle break-ins and thefts that occurred near shopping centers on the north side.

Police responded to at least five theft-from-vehicle reports Wednesday in the area of Center Run Drive and 82nd Street near the Castleton Square mall. Between that area and East 96th Street and North Keystone Avenue, officers also responded to about six other reports either Wednesday night or Thursday morning.

Alexis Lee is the assistant general manager of Disc Replay, an electronics store near Castleton Square that is not listed in any of the police reports.

“It makes me think that customers will be a little more deterred from coming into the store,” Lee said. “Especially if they’re selling their valuables or buying valuables from us.”

The police reports tell a story of busted windows and frustrated drivers.

One victim, who declined an interview on camera, said thieves broke into his locked car and stole his laptop. He said police got it all back within hours.

An IMPD report said officers Wednesday arrested 42-year-old Donald Dewayne Williams for breaking into cars in the Castleton Square area. The report leaves out another suspect’s name. IMPD would not say how many thefts in which the two are suspects.

Two other reports in the area said police arrested two possible suspects.

“Yeah, it makes me nervous,” shopper Chris Kerr said. “But, I am still return here. I love all the shops here. I love the people that work here. You have to be on guard and be careful.”

Police said you should always lock your car and you should never leave any valuables out in plain sight.