Power Up with Produce Greens and Pears

Think COLOR when you’re planning your next trip to the grocery store! The Produce Mom’s Lori Taylor shares a few recipes that are filled with color and taste great, too!

How to Pick Your Pears at the Grocery Store

Green and Red Anjou Pears

Pear/Cheese/Wine Pairing – https://www.theproducemom.com/2017/12/21/wine-pear-and-cheese-pairing-guide/

Sliced Pear with Pot of Gold Dipper (Vanilla Greek Yogurt + Crushed Pineapples + Honey)

Segment One

Pear Breakfast Popovers – http://usapears.org/recipe/pear-breakfast-popovers-2/

Instant Pot Oatmeal Jars – http://usapears.org/recipe/instant-pot-pear-oatmeal-jars/



Segment Two

Asparagus with Parmesan – https://www.theproducemom.com/2018/02/12/asparagus-with-parmesan/

St. Patrick’s Day Ombre Tray – https://www.theproducemom.com/2016/11/17/st-patricks-day-vegetable-tray/

