Power Up with Produce Greens and Pears

Think COLOR when you’re planning your next trip to the grocery store! The Produce Mom’s Lori Taylor shares a few recipes that are filled with color and taste great, too!
How to Pick Your Pears at the Grocery Store
- Green and Red Anjou Pears
- Pear/Cheese/Wine Pairing – https://www.theproducemom.com/2017/12/21/wine-pear-and-cheese-pairing-guide/
- Sliced Pear with Pot of Gold Dipper (Vanilla Greek Yogurt + Crushed Pineapples + Honey)
Segment One
- Pear Breakfast Popovers – http://usapears.org/recipe/pear-breakfast-popovers-2/
- Instant Pot Oatmeal Jars – http://usapears.org/recipe/instant-pot-pear-oatmeal-jars/
Segment Two
- Asparagus with Parmesan – https://www.theproducemom.com/2018/02/12/asparagus-with-parmesan/
- St. Patrick’s Day Ombre Tray – https://www.theproducemom.com/2016/11/17/st-patricks-day-vegetable-tray/
For more recipes, visit www.theproducemom.com.