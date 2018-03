INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An overnight dusting have made roads slick, making travel hazardous.

A number of crashes and closed lanes have been reported in and around the Indianapolis area.

I-70 MM 63.0 WB near SR 267/ mile 63 All lanes closed 2 hours due to a crash — INDOT TrafficWise (@TrafficWise) March 8, 2018

I-74 MM 69.0 WB near Reagan/ mile 69 All lanes closed <= 60 mins due to a crash — INDOT TrafficWise (@TrafficWise) March 8, 2018

A number of those closures are expected to last for several hours.

Drivers are reminded to exercise caution when traveling.

