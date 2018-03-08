Woman sentenced after crashing into sandwich shop in 2016

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis woman has been sentenced to Community Corrections after she crashed her sport-utility vehicle into a near-downtown sandwich shop in 2016, online court records show.

Deana Shumaker pleaded guilty Wednesday to leaving the scene of an operating-while-intoxicated accident resulting in serious bodily injury. As part of the plea deal, a charge of criminal recklessness and two other minor felony charges were dropped.

About 5:30 a.m. Feb. 12, Shumaker drove her SUV into Greiner’s SubShop, 2126 Shelby St., just north of East Raymond Street.

Police said her vehicle struck Anita Scruggs, a 31-year employee of the restaurant who was making bread at the time of the crash.

The crash left the sandwich shop with tables and chairs overturned, shattered glass on the floor and appliances damaged beyond recognition.

Shumaker, who was 41 at the time of the crash, will spend seven years in the Community Corrections program. She also will spend the next year on home detention, have her driver’s license suspended for two years and undergo a substance abuse evaluation within the next year.