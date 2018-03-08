Woman taken to hospital after car goes into southeast side pond

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A woman was transported to the hospital after a vehicle went into a pond on the southeast side.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, crews were called to the area of Five Points and East Thompson roads just after 10 a.m. for a car into the water.

After arriving on scene, crews witnessed the vehicle near the water and soon after the car went into the pond.

A witnesses tells IFD a female driver thought to be in her late 50s, early 60s was seen slumped over the wheel and then slammed into a telephone pole as the vehicle went into a nearby roundabout.

IFD says that thanks to the witnesses staying on scene, they were able to quickly locate the vehicle and the victim. Crews were able to get the female victim out of the vehicle.

She has been transported to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigation the situation.