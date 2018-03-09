Civilian jail officer arrested for allegedly smuggling drugs into Grant Co. Jail

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — One man is facing charges after officials said he was bringing contraband into the Grant County Jail.

An investigation into the behavior of 26-year-old Christopher Black began in February when officials received information that Black was exchanging drugs for money.

After placing him under surveillance, Black was observed retrieving a package that looked similar to one that contained a controlled substance. The baggie was then delivered to an inmate inside the jail, but officials stated that at no pint did a dangerous substance enter the jail.

Black faces charges of conspiracy to traffic with an inmate and conspiracy to deal methamphetamine over 10 grams, both felonies.

The incident remains under investigation.