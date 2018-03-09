Deputy Jacob Pickett remembered during funeral service

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – Friends, family and co-workers have gathered to remember fallen Deputy Jacob Pickett.

A procession followed Deputy Pickett’s body as it was brought from Indianapolis to Brownsburg for the funeral service, leaving the Circle City at approximately 7:30 a.m.

Deputy Pickett’s body arrived at Connection Pointe Christian Church in Brownsburg just before 8 a.m.

Governor Eric Holcomb, US Representative Todd Rokita and Boone County Sheriff Michael Nielsen are all set to speak at the service.

“When that blue line breaks, that’s when we must rally together in repairing it,” said Holcomb. “I have hope knowing our state is rallying around the Pickett family.”

“It was my greatest honor to serve with Jake,” said Sheriff Michael Nielsen. “Behind the badge was a great man. A father to two beautiful little boys. A husband to his wife Jen. He was a son and he was a brother. Behind the badge was a warrior and he put down his life for you.”

Sheriff Nielsen also took the time to speak on the type of outlook on life Deputy Pickett had.

“That morning shortly before the incident, he was on a traffic stop. Deputy Conley stopped to ask him if he needed anything. Jake’s reply: ‘It’s a beautiful morning. What else could I need.'”

After his funeral, the procession will travel south and pass White Lick Elementary School, where Pickett’s wife works as a teacher. It will then pause at the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. After the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, it will then go the Boone County Courthouse and pass under a garrison flag.

The procession will then make its way through Zionsville and back into Indianapolis, ultimately stopping at Crown Hill Cemetery, his final resting place.

Deputy Pickett was shot and killed on Friday, March 2 while attempting to serve a warrant.

The entire funeral service, procession and graveside service will air on WISH-TV and stream on WISHTV.com and in the WISH-TV news app.