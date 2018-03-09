Fallen Deputy Jacob Pickett to be laid to rest Friday

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – Boone County Deputy Jacob Pickett will be laid to rest Friday.

Currently, Deputy Pickett’s body is in Indianapolis. A procession will follow him to Brownsburg for his funeral at Connection Pointe Christian Church, which is set to begin at 11 a.m.

After his funeral, the procession will travel south and pass White Lick Elementary School, where Pickett’s wife works as a teacher. It will then pause at the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. After the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, it will then go the Boone County Courthouse and pass under a garrison flag.

The procession then makes its way through Zionsville and back into Indianapolis, ultimately stopping at Crown Hill Cemetery, his final resting place.

Deputy Pickett was shot and killed on Friday, March 2 while attempting to serve a warrant.

The entire funeral service, procession and graveside service will air on WISH-TV and stream on WISHTV.com and in the WISH-TV news app.