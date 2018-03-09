Radio call honors fallen Deputy Pickett, marks final end of watch

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — When Deputy Pickett’s processional arrived at the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, Pickett’s final 10-42 was held.

When an officer ends his or her shift for the day, it’s customary that the officer announces the end of duty, or 10-42, over the radio.

The silence as the hearse carrying Pickett arrived was broken only by Pickett’s final radio call:

626 dispatch. … 626 dispatch. There’s no response from Boone County K-9 Unit 626. Deputy Jacob “Jake” Pickett, ended his watch Friday, March 2, 2018, at 1941 hours. You’ll always be remembered for your kind heart, compassion, infectious laughter, loyalty, courage, bravery and a warrior spirit. As a husband and father, your dedication to family and faith will be the cornerstone of your legacy. Go rest high on that mountain, brother, and be at peace knowing that although fallen you’ll never be forgotten. We’ll take the watch from here.”

From the sheriff’s office, the procession will continue back to Crown HIll Cemetery for a graveside service where Pickett will be laid to rest.