INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is searching for a 67-year-old man.

According to IMPD, Kenneth Howard was last seen in the area of 3600 North Kenwood Avenue in Indianapolis.

Howard is described as a black male who has Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

Police say Howard was wearing a black IU skull cap, a green jacket and blue jeans at the time of his disappearance.

Anyone with information on Howard’s whereabouts should contact IMPD at 317-237-3811.