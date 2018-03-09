Indianapolis Colts: The Exhibit opens at the Indiana Historical Society

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– A new exhibit is coming to the Indiana Historical Society. Indianapolis Colts: The Exhibit is set to open on March 10 at the Indiana Historical Society.

The exhibit will feature digital activities, original artifacts, player interviews, photographs, videos and more to celebrate the team while also exploring football’s role in American culture, according to the Indiana Historical Society.

This exhibit hopes to take a dive into the history of American football from rugby fields at English academies to a game that is watched by millions of people today.

Visitors can take a picture of their favorite Colts players in a photo booth and listen to former coaches speak on football.

Guests can rate their favorite player or most memorable game moment.

The exhibit opens March 10 and will run through Jan. 20, 2020.

Opening day hours will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.