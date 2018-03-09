Lafayette teacher arrested for alleged child exploitation

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A staff member at Amelia Earhart Elementary School in Lafayette has been arrested after a Lafayette Police Department investigation.

According to LPD, 46-year-old Joe Kimerer was arrested around 10 a.m. Friday morning at his home. He faces 13 felony charges including vicarious sexual gratification (Level 4 Felony), child exploitation with intent to satisfy sex desires (Level 5 Felony), child solicitation (Level 5 Felony) and inappropriate communication with a child.

The Lafayette Police Department Detective Division, along with Lafayette Police School Resource Officers, Tippecanoe County Prosecutors Office High Tech Crimes Unit, and Lafayette School Corporation officials, opened a child abuse investigation involving an Amelia Earhart school teacher on February 27. The complaint centered on reports of suspicious activity involving child exploitation and child solicitation.

In a previous story, Lafayette School Corporation Superintendent Les Huddle told WLFI a staff member was on administrative leave. The staff member was not identified. Huddle sent out a letter to parents several weeks ago. The letter says, “The staff member has been reassigned to home during the investigation and will not be back at Earhart until all allegations and issues are resolved. The Lafayette School Corporation considers the safety of children it’s top priority. ”