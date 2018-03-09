National guardsman gets 6 months in prison for threat to kill Pence

Associated Press Published:
Mike Pence
Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), at National Harbor, Md., Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018. Pence said that in a meeting with governors at the White House Monday, they and Trump will “make the safety of our nation’s schools and our students our top national priority.” (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A National Guardsman who threatened to kill Vice President Mike Pence has been sentenced to six months in prison.

A federal judge on Friday also ordered 23-year-old William Dunbar to serve an additional six months of home detention and get mental health treatment.

He pleaded guilty in December to making the threat before Pence’s visit to Pennsylvania for the annual observance of the Flight 93 crash on Sept. 11.

Authorities say the man from Berlin, Pennsylvania, was on duty at the Army National Guard Training Center on Sept. 8 when he said, “If someone pays me enough money, I will kill the vice president.” Witnesses said they contacted commanding officers after Dunbar make the threat twice.

Authorities say Dunbar initially denied making the statement.

Pence’s appearance went ahead as scheduled.