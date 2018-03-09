Officers from across the country honor slain Deputy Jacob Pickett

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — Ronda Isenhauer of Boone County said she dropped off two teddy bears for Deputy Pickett’s sons at the memorial outside the sheriff’s office.

“He sacrificed a lot last Friday,” Isenahuer said. “I feel bad for the boys. Having to grow up now without their father.”

The Pickett boys will grow up without their father, but not without stories about the lives he touched.

U.S. Army Specialist Ryan Radez was best friends with Pickett through high school.

“He was a great friend,” Radez said. “I’m honored just to have the opportunity to be such good friends with him and to know him for so long. He was a selfless person. He would do anything for anyone.”

Officers traveled from Dallas, New York, Chicago and other cities to pay respect.

An officer from Chicago fought back tears as he discussed the difficulities of losing an officer. The Chicago Police Department is mourning the loss of a commander shot and killed last month.

“It’s tough,” the officer said. “Everyone wants to help everyone. When you lose a fellow officer, it’s tough on the family especially when you have kids.”