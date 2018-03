INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person is dead after being beaten on the city’s northeast side.

The incident happened in the 3500 block of North Shadeland Avenue just after 6 a.m.

Crews were called to the scene due to a fight.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the victim was transported to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital where they later died.

No victim or suspect information has been released.