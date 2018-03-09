Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing 79-year-old woman

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WISH) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 79-year-old woman.

According to the Colerain Township Police Department, Elfriede Lang, who is from Cincinnati, Ohio, was last seen in Greenfield, Indiana on Thursday, March 8.

Lang is described as a white female, 5’3″ tall, weighing 140 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Police say she was last spotted driving a green 2018 Honda HRV with Ohio plate BCD7180.

It is thought Lang may require medical attention and could require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the Colerarain Township Police Department at 513-321-2677.