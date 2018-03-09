Sunshine returns just in time for the weekend but high temps will remain below average

Happy Friday everyone! The final day of the work week is off to a frigid start with temperatures in the low 20s and wind chill values in the mid teens in most areas this morning.

So as long as you’re bundled up, the rest of the day will be no problem with a mix of clouds and sunshine through the afternoon with highs gradually rebounding into the low 40s.

If you have Friday evening plans, be it the Pacers game at 7 or anything that will take you outside, you’ll want to wear a big coat.

With mostly clear skies, temps will drop into the low to mid 20s by daybreak Saturday.

While cold, there will be no other weather problems for the 500 Festival Miler Series 6 mile race Saturday morning. We’ll see a few clouds with temps gradually rising into the upper 30s and low 40s by mid day.

The weekend as a whole looks promising with just a few clouds in the forecast. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 40s Saturday and the upper 40s again by Sunday, nearly average for what we typically see this time of year.

Our next chance for inclement weather will slide our way through the first half of the work week, though it won’t be a big weathermaker. We’ll see just a few flurries Monday with slightly better chances for an isolated snow shower or two Tuesday before temperatures rebound through the second half of next work week.