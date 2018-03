Related Coverage Twitter asking public to help get rid of social media site’s toxic culture

NEW YORK (AP) — Twitter will stream a Major League Soccer match each weekend as part of a three-year contract announced Friday.

The 24 live telecasts will take the video from Univision’s national Spanish-language telecast and use English-language commentary via SAP.

The streams will be available in the local markets of the competing teams. Twitter’s schedule starts with Los Angeles FC’s match Saturday at Real Salt Lake.