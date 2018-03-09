Wolf hybrid put down after mauling, killing 8-day-old baby

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — According to Sheriff Gary Parsons of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the family dog that mauled and killed an 8-day-old baby has been put down.

The sheriff said the dog, a 3-year-old wolf hybrid, has been euthanized.

The attack happened Wednesday at the family’s home in the Seminary community of Lee County.

According to a police report, the parents of the infant heard her crying. When they came into the bedroom, they discovered the dog standing over the bassinet.

“The, of course the child, according to the statements was in a bassinet, there was blood in the bassinet where the dog had attacked the child. …It was very serious injuries to the upper body and the head; the child had been seriously mauled by the animal,” Parsons said.

According to Sheriff Parsons, the initial call came in around 11:40 a.m. Wednesday that a family pet had attacked a baby.

The baby was first taken by family members to Lonesome Pine Hospital.

From there the 8-day-old infant was transported to Holston Valley Medical Center, and then to UT Medical Center in Knoxville.

Parsons said the baby girl passed away at UT Medical Center around 4 p.m.

Sheriff Parsons said this is an ongoing investigation with the Lee County Department of Social Services.

“I’m concerned about whether the child was protected…so the tough part for me is who is in the right and who is in the wrong, and you hate to charge parents that are grieving over a child, but at the same time you have to consider the rights of the child. We are investigating in coordination with the Lee County Department of Social Services and animal control. We will get all of our information together and present it to the commonwealth’s attorney to see if there are any charges of endangerment or neglect to the child,” Parsons said.

The family has two other older children and two other dogs.