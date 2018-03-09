‘You’re a monster’: Victim to drunk driver who killed her husband, unborn child

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A Hays County jury has sentenced a 22-year-old woman who drove drunk and slammed into a car, killing a man and his unborn child, to a total of 14 years in prison. On Friday afternoon, just before 2 p.m., the judge read the jury’s decision.

The jury sentenced Shana Elliott to 10 years probation for one count of intoxication manslaughter, seven years in prison for the second count of intoxication manslaughter and seven years in prison for the third count of intoxication assault. The judge will take into consideration whether or not Elliott will serve the sentences concurrently or consecutively.

As the judge read the verdict, Elliott could be seen crying. After the sentencing, Kristian Guerrero gave an emotional victim impact statement addressing Elliott: “Don’t cry. Don’t cry.”

For the next seven minutes, Guerrero put all her emotions front and center and made it very clear that she did not believe Elliott was remorseful.

“You have shown you’re incapable of remorse. I don’t buy your crocodile tears or the sweet little innocent girl they try to portray you to be. You’re a monster and you’re not sorry for what you’ve done. You’re sorry because it landed you right there. You’re sorry because you got caught,” said Guerrero.

The jury started deliberating Thursday afternoon after an emotional three days of witness testimony. Shana Elliott took the stand Thursday morning and said, “I’m guilty.” She admitted to being intoxicated and should not have been driving the evening of Aug. 2, 2016, after a day of tubing on the San Marcos River.

During her testimony, prosecutors showed the jury the liquor bottle found in Elliott’s car and a large bag of marijuana that was found at her home. Elliott admitted to being addicted to heroin at one time, she said she smoked marijuana, but never did meth. She says after a previous arrest for drugs she had plans to sober up — she was on probation for those drug possession charges when the crash happened.

During closing arguments, Elliott’s attorney asked the jury to give her probation since she has already spent more than a year in jail. The jury could’ve given Elliot probation or up to 20 years behind bars for each of the two intoxication manslaughter charges.