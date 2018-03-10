Chef Wendell: Cooking with the younger generation

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — At a presentation of my Eat Right Now program, 9-year-old Olsen Burr approached me and we instantly formed a special bond. It was like meeting myself. Olsen has been a fan of our segment for several years so, I’ve invited him to prepare a plant-based meal for Drew and I.

Only by starting early can the youth population create a culture of conscientiousness and respect for their physical bodies and planet earth. We need a new generation of everyday change-makers. Influenced by parental role modeling, more under-20’s gets it: that food is much more than entertainment. The younger generations ‘get’ that GMO is not the way they want to go. Reconnecting with earth is.

1st Segment: Boiling pasta and how it was prepared. Get teriyaki sauce to pan. How to make teriyaki.

2nd Segment: Stir-fry and Assemble and garnish dish.

· Spelt is one of the oldest cultivated crops in human history and is believed to have first been used approximately 8,000 years ago.

· Iron, copper, magnesium, manganese, potassium, zinc, selenium, and B-6.

· Improves blood circulation: high levels of iron and copper in spelt combine to significantly boost blood circulation. Iron and copper are essential for the creation of red blood cells

· The high fiber content of spelt means that it facilitates healthy digestion.

· Dietary fiber has a second role in the body, which is to help lower the levels of dangerous cholesterol in the body.

· Good parental role modeling is key.

Tofu and Vegetable Stir-fry with Lemongrass Infused Spelt Pasta by Chef Olsen Barr

Homemade pasta: Dust off the pasta maker!

1 cup of spelt flour

2 pastured egg yolks

½ cup of fresh lemongrass infused in boiling water with 1 tsp Celtic sea salt

Boil fresh pasta for 5 min

How to prepare: http://www.anitaliancanadianlife.ca/recipes/homemade-spelt-pasta-made-two-ways

Stir-fried vegetables:

2 cups of organic broccoli

2 yellow peppers

2 cloves of garlic

1 package of non-GMO sprouted tofu-protein

Scant amount of oil

Remember to:

Wash and cut veggies into bit size portions.

Heat sauté pan over medium high heat; add oil; garlic, then veggies and stir-fry for several minutes.

Reserve

Teriyaki Sauce:

½ cup of Braggs Amino acid -Protein

2 tsps. of organic coconut sugar

Gently warm and shut off heat. Wisk sugar until dissolved. (h