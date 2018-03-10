Court documents: Man set ex-girlfriend on fire, killed her after she asked for paternity test

PHOENIX, AZ (WCMH) — An Arizona man is facing charges for allegedly setting his ex-girlfriend on fire and killing her after she asked him to take a paternity test.

According to court records, Antwaun Ware was with Jasmine Dunbar, 21, Tuesday night in a car. Dubar asked ware to take a paternity test after the recent birth of her daughter, Arieal. The documents say Ware beat Dunbar and dumped her in a field.

He left Dunbar’s daughter on the side of the road before going back to where he left Dunbar. Ware then doused Dunbar in gasoline and set her on fire with a lit cigarette.

It’s a horrific crime that has left Dunbar’s mother, Tonya Smith, devastated.

“Honest to God, I thought I would die before all my kids,” Smith told KTVK. “I never thought I would feel this, ever.”

Smith is shattered and said Ware is a coward.

“Why would you go back? To kill her? For what? Because she asked you to take a DNA test?” Smith asked.

Ware is charged with homicide, kidnapping and child abuse.