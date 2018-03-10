Dick Wolfsie visits Colts Exhibit at IHS

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week Dick Wolfsie shares an interesting and exciting story that has a special connection to central Indiana.

This week, Wolfsie visited with Director of Exhibitions Jeff Mills to give him a tour of the new Indianapolis Colts Exhibit at the Indiana Historical Society.

The exhibit shows many prominent moments throughout Colt history.

You can take a look for yourself beginning Saturday, March 10 where it will be open until January 19 of 2019.

