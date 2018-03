INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officials said that 18 people are now without a home after a fire on the near north side Saturday morning.

It happened around 4 a.m. at the Willow Brook Apartments near 52nd Street and Keystone Avenue.

Firefighters said a smoke alarm is what alerted residents.

3:46 AM – 18 displaced from 9 Units at Willow Brook Apts. after working smoke alarm alerts sleeping occupants to fire. $150K damage & No injuries #UnderInvestigation pic.twitter.com/IP5Hzzqtwb — IFD NEWS (@IFD_NEWS) March 10, 2018

All but nine units in the complex suffered damage from the fire.

Officials estimate the fire caused $150,000 in damages.

No injuries were reported.