Nice end to the weekend, but a wintry start to the work week

Our weekend is off to a great start as skies have remained mostly sunny and highs have climbed into the upper 40s, just shy of average for this time of year.

If you’re headed out tonight, make sure to keep the coats handy as temps quickly slide into the low 30s by midnight with wind chill values in the mid 20s. Friendly reminder, SPRING FORWARD one hour before going to sleep as daylight saving time kicks in.

We’ll see just a few clouds through the overnight hours with lows eventually sinking into the mid to upper 20s by daybreak Sunday.

A few stray rain showers are possible in our southernmost communities through the second half of the weekend as a weak clipper system slides by to the south. Outside of the slim rain chance, expect increasing cloud cover with highs in the low 40s tomorrow afternoon.

Things get interesting as we slide into the work week as a cold front will slide in Monday. After a mostly clear morning commute, clouds will increase and a rain/snow mix will develop late Monday night.

The wintry mix will continue on-and-off through the day Tuesday with minimal snow accumulation possible. Regardless of the amount, slick roads are possible Tuesday, so make sure to use caution if heading out on the roads.

Behind our latest round of wintry weather and temps, the second half of the work week and St. Paddy’s weekend look promising with highs rebounding into the mid 50s by Thursday and 60s for next Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The only downside to the rising temperatures will be increased rain and storm chances next weekend, though it will not be a washout for the holiday. Get out and enjoy it!