Nice weekend, light rain & snow return for work week

Quiet pattern should keep both weekend days dry. A weak disturbance could squeeze out a few sprinkles and/or flurries to the area early in the new work week.

Today:

Storm complex to our south will exit to the east later this morning, leaving all of central Indiana with mostly sunny conditions through the day. Highs top out in the middle 40s – slightly below average for this time of year.

Tonight:

We’ll start the evening off relatively clear, with clouds increasing ahead of an approaching storm complex during the overnight hours. Lows dip to the upper 20s to around 30°.

Sunday:

Previously mentioned storm system should bypass us again to the south, leaving us dry to end the weekend. We’ll likely have a decent amount of cloud cover across the area – as a result, temperatures will be a touch cooler, topping out in the lower to middle 40s.

Monday:

Looks dry to start off the morning. A weak wave moving through during the afternoon could squeeze out some light rain/snow showers – especially for our northeastern counties during the late afternoon/early evening hours.

Highs top out in the lower 40s.

8 Day Forecast:

Another round of light flurries will be possible overnight Monday heading into Tuesday morning. While nothing significant in terms of accumulation is expected, a few slick spots could be possible for the Tuesday morning commute.

The rest of the week looks quiet, and chilly overall. The good news for Spring fans, temperatures looks to rebound significantly as we head into next weekend, with highs pushing into the 60s!