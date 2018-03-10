Southwest announces seasonal nonstop flights from Indianapolis to Cancun

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new nonstop flight from Indianapolis International Airport to Cancun, Mexico, will serve travelers starting Saturday and continuing weekly on Saturdays through the summer, Southwest Airlines announced.

Delta Airlines and Vacation Express also offer nonstop flights from Indianapolis to Cancun.

The airline also announced it would begin nonstop service to Austin, Texas, on April 8 seasonally, along with daily service to Oakland, California, starting July 15.

In addition to the new nonstop service, Southwest increased the number of flights for the June to August 2018 schedule to San Diego, California, Fort Lauderdale and Orlando, Florida.