Teen shot in north side home invasion

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An 18-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition Saturday after a shooting in the Williams Creek neighborhood, according to the Indianapolis Meteropolitan Police Department.

Officers arrived at the intersection of Jordan Lane and 82nd Street around 3:45 p.m. Saturday. IMPD Officer Jim Gillespie says someone entered a home in an attempted burglary and opened fire on an 18-year-old man inside the house. He says the incident is considered a home invasion robbery and is an isolated incident.

The victim’s identity hasn’t been released, but neighbors say he was likely a renter in the duplex, residing on the south portion of the house. Officers also have not released a suspect description.

Neighbors say they like living in Williams Creek, but know home invasions and burglaries can happen.

“We were part of that back in 2009,” said Kevin Markey, who was walking his dogs along 82nd Street in front of the squad cars and police tape. “Our house was broken into while we were home upstairs. Thankfully they just cleaned us out..”

Markey says given that memory, hearing about this recent incident is concerning. His neighbor, Chris Seger agrees.

“I got a call because my daughter was home alone, that there was an armed man running around Williams Creek, is what I was told, that obviously wasn’t the case,” said Seger. “But there was truth to it. There was, 500 yards away, a home invasion and a gunshot wound.”

Seger says the news made him angry and want to find ways to keep his neighborhood peaceful and safe.

“We have security cameras, we have all kinds of things but we don’t have police at our front door to protect from something like that so that’s troubling,” said Seger.

“I don’t know what you would change,” said Markey. “Other than make sure your house is protected and have an alarm system. You just need to do it. Absolutely.”