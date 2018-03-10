Woman allegedly injured by drag queen’s breast sues restaurant for $1.5M

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA/WESH) — A woman who visited Hamburger Mary’s in the Ybor City section of Tampa is suing the establishment for $1.5 million after she claims she was injured by a drag queen’s breasts.

According to the complaint, Neldin Molina said she was with other guests and family members at the restaurant for dinner in May of 2015 to celebrate a friend’s birthday.

The suit, which was filed in late February, said Molina was unaware of the drag queen show until music began playing and she heard someone at another table mention the show, the complaint said.

When Molina turned around, she said performer Amanda D’Hod pointed at her and began to walk toward her table. In the complaint, Molina said she turned back around, wishing to not draw attention to herself.

“I just felt someone put their hands on my shoulder,” Molina told 24-Hour News 8’s sister station WFLA by phone from her home in Denver.

Moments later, things took a turn for the worst.

“It come from nowhere,” she said. “Like, violently, she just starts taking her, both of her arms and just like, pounds. She starts to pound my neck like right into her chest.”

Molina said D’Hod smashed her head into her breasts “eight or nine times.”

The complaint said Molina began to experience a headache and neck pain and told the manager what had happened.

Molina later went to the emergency room at Memorial Hospital of Tampa for cervical pain and uncontrollable headaches, the complaint said.

“Well, I’m still having excruciating pains and headaches,” Molina said on the phone Friday.

The complaint also states that the restaurant failed to advise anyone of possible danger.

WFLA reached out to Jimmie Bulter, the restaurant’s attorney, but he had no comment. He filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit.

A restaurant employee said D’Hod no longer works at the establishment.

Molina explained that she has video of the incident, but won’t release it, because she plans to use it as part of the lawsuit.