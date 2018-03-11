20-year-old woman dies in Kokomo rollover crash

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A 20-year-old woman died in a single-vehicle crash Friday in Kokomo.

Police say Tabitha Groover was driving an Oldsmobile Bravada on North Davis Road when the vehicle appeared to have gone off the road, attempted to correct, then gone off the road again and rolled.

Officers located the car in the 2400 block of the road. Groover was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Saturday autopsy determined Groover’s cause of death was blunt force trauma; toxicology results were pending on Sunday.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Officer Austin Bailey 765-456-7017.