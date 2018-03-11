24-year-old man in hospital after incense starts house fire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 24-year-old man was taken to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital for smoke inhalation after a house fire on the north side.

Crews from Indianapolis Fire Department were called to the 4300 block of Crittenden Avenue — that’s near East Fall Creek Parkway North Drive and North Keystone Avenue — around 9:40 Sunday night for a working residence fire.

The man told authorities he had some incense burning on his nightstand when he went to take a shower. He came back to his bedroom to find his bed on fire, said Battalion Chief Rita Reith with IFD.

No other injuries were reported. It’s not clear whether anyone else lived in the house.

The man is expected to recover.