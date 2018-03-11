A look at the Indiana Flower and Patio Show

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you haven’t experienced the Indiana Flower and Patio Show, Dick Wolfsie shared his behind-the-scenes look on Sunday morning.

The theme this year is “60” to commemorate the show’s 60th year running.

Head over the the West Pavillion and Exposition Hall at the Indiana State Fairgrounds from March 10-18 to get tips and ideas from your favorite home and garden celebrities.

Also included in admission: a plant market, feature gardens, workshops and more. Tickets are $14 at the door, $12 online or $11 when you get a coupon from Ace Hardware.