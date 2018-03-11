Boone County Sgt. gives thanks to assisting police departments

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A Boone County sergeant is thanking Indiana police departments for their help in the past week.

Many departments stepped up and provided officers with assistance to patrol Boone County so that deputies could grieve fallen Deputy Jacob Pickett.

The sergeant went over the radio and thanked each department personally Saturday night.

He ended the radio call by telling Deputy Pickett to rest easy and as law enforcement has said all weekend, they will “take it from here.”

Sheriff Mike Nielsen issued an open letter to his staff Saturday evening.