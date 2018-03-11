Lafayette man arrested for carrying mobile meth lab, hitting police officer

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A man is behind bars after Lafayette police say he hit an officer while carrying a mobile meth lab.

Around 8:30 p.m. Friday, Lafayette police were called to a home in the 700 block of Union Street for a report of a suspicious odor and suspected drug abuse.

While investigating, police saw 46-year-old Jason Eli Reed walking near the home. While officers were questioning Reed about the situation, he hit one of them and was arrested.

Officers found a meth lab on him, which fell out of his pocket during the confrontation. The Indiana State Police Meth Suppression Team was called to assist in the collection and disposal of the meth lab.

Minor injuries were reported by one officer and Reed. The officer refused treatment and continued working their shift.

Reed was taken to a local hospital for treatment and was released to be taken to the Tippecanoe County Jail. He was arrested for manufacturing/dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, battery on law enforcement and resisting law enforcement.

The investigation is ongoing and anybody with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Lafayette Police Department 765-807-1200 or the We-Tip Hotline 800-78-CRIME.