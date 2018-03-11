Light rain and snow chances to start off the work week

Cloudy and cooler conditions return to central Indiana as we wrap up the weekend. Several waves moving through the area should bring light rain, and even snow chances to open the work week.

Today:

Starting off the morning with significantly more cloud cover across much of central Indiana compared to Saturday morning. Expect mostly cloudy conditions, with a few light sprinkles possible from time to time for some of our southern counties.

Highs top out in the lower to middle 40s this afternoon.

Tonight:

Disturbance that brings us the cloud cover today moves out, allowing for clearing, along with colder temperatures as we head into the late evening and overnight hours. Lows dip to the middle to upper 20s to start off our Monday.

Monday:

Should be a dry and sunny start to our Monday morning. Expect clouds to increase for the second half of the day, with a few light showers possible by late afternoon/early evening – especially for the eastern half of the state.

Highs top out in the lower 40s.

Tuesday:

Another wave of energy moves through from the northwest, sparking chances for isolated to scattered snow showers. Little to no accumulation is expected, but could be just enough to make for a few icy spots on the roads for the Tuesday morning drive. We’ll see chances for spotty snow showers throughout the day, finally winding down after sunset.

8 Day Forecast:

A couple of quiet days on tap for mid-week, as a serious warming trend builds starting Thursday. Expect highs in the mid 50s Thursday afternoon, with 60s returning Friday into the weekend, with showers, and even a few thunderstorms possible starting Friday.