Police: Grandmother accused of bringing Doritos bag full of drugs into jail

MEMPHIS, TN (WCMH) – A Tennessee grandmother is facing charges after police say she brought a Doritos bag full of drugs into a jail.

Sara Griffin was bringing the bag of Doritos to her grandson, Cody Clements, who is in jail, WHBQ reported.

When corrections officers asked to see the bag, they say Clements took a small black object out of the bag. The object was wrapped in electrical tape.

After unwrapping the object, officers found 28.5 grams of methamphetamine, 11.4 grams of marijuana, 40 bars of prescription Xanax pills, 1.7 grams of Ecstasy and 1.1 grams of Heroin.

Griffin said she thought she was bringing a cell phone in the Doritos bag, WREG reported.