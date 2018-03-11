Police search for 3 suspects after man shot outside McDonald’s

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are searching for three suspects in connection with a shooting outside a combined McDonalds and gas station on 38th Street.

Officers from Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the McDonalds located on 38th Street just west of Meridian Street around 4:50 p.m. Sunday on a report of a possible person shot.

A man in his 30s was shot in the stomach outside the restaurant. The man was transported to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital in stable condition, according to officers at the scene.

Police described the suspects as three black males in their late teens or early 20s.