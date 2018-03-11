Wintry mix possible through the first half of the week with more springlike weather by week’s end

Clouds have pushed their way back into central Indiana and along with a stiff northeast wind, temperatures have struggled to rise into the low to mid 40s in most areas this afternoon.

We’ll remain mostly cloudy this evening with temps slowly sinking into the mid 30s before midnight. Wear a big coat if you’re heading out. Stray rain showers are possible in southern Indiana, but most of us will stay dry until Monday afternoon. A clipper system will bring a wide swath of wintry weather just to our south through the night.

As clouds clear out through the overnight, temps will quickly drop off into the mid 20s in many areas for the morning commute. While we’ll see a mostly sunny start to the day, pack the rain gear as rain looks to return through the afternoon hours.

Scattered showers are possible as early as the early afternoon with better rain and wintry mix chances through the evening.

Highs tomorrow will be very similar to what we’ve seen today, topping out in the low 40s in most areas with a stiff northwest wind gusting to 25 mph or more by late Monday.

We’ll see lake effect snow and rain showers Tuesday before things calm down a bit by mid-week. It will only be a brief lull in the action before another round of wet and stormy weather slides in for Friday, St. Paddy’s Day, Sunday and Monday.

A light dusting of snow is possible in some of our communities and slick roads are possible Tuesday. Drive safely!

Highs will make a big leap towards springlike values with mid 30s Tuesday and mid 50s by the end of the work week.

While it will not be a washout by any means this upcoming holiday weekend, you’ll want to keep your green ponchos handy if you’re headed out. Highs will climb into the 60s both Saturday and Sunday!