6-year-old raises $7,000 from lemonade stand for slain Deputy Pickett

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A young boy raised thousands of dollars for the family of slain Boone County Deputy Jacob Pickett.

Malachi Fronczak lives in Howard County. His family said he raised about $7,000 through a lemonade stand he organized.

So many police officers stopped by that Malachi now wants to be a police officers when he grows up.

The 6-year-old first set up a lemonade stand in 2016 to support the family of Southport Police Department Lt. Aaron Allen.

Pickett was shot in the line of duty March 2 in Lebanon and did not survive his injuries. He leaves behind a wife and two young kids.