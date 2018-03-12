City-County Council approves $14.5 million for emergency road repairs

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis City-County Council on Monday night approved a measure to fund emergency repairs to the city’s roads, including damage like potholes.

All 25 councilors voted in favor of the measure.

On March 1, the council’s Public Works Committee sent the proposal to full committee vote.

The funds will go toward workers (including contractors), supplies and equipment, including those used for this year’s second “pothole blitz,” which began two weeks ago.

Of the $14.5 million, $13 million will come from the City Rainy Day Fund and go to the General Transportation Fund, while the other $1.45 million would move from the Rebuild Indy Fund, from projects that are under budget, to the Capital Asset Development Fund.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett released the following statement on Monday night:

Indianapolis works best when it works together, and tonight’s unanimous City-County Council road funding vote was yet another example of the progress that can be made when elected leaders put people before politics. With this bipartisan vote, residents will continue to see progress as we work to repair our roadways. And thanks to responsible fiscal planning over the last two years, all of this will be possible without postponing planned 2018 infrastructure projects. I want to thank President Vop Osili and all of the City-County Councillors for their prompt action – and their partnership — on this critical infrastructure project.”