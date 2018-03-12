Family of 3 displaced after west side fire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A family of three were displaced Monday night when a fire broke out in the home they were trying to sell.

Crews from the Wayne Township Fire Department were called to the 4800 block of Southern Avenue, near the junction of Interstate 70 and Sam Jones Expressway, around 7:48 p.m. on a report of a residence fire.

The single-story house had fire showing from the front. Crews had the fire under control within 20 minutes.

The family had shown the home to possible buyers before the fire started.

Damages to the home are estimated at $50,000, Wayne Township Fire Department reported.

Fire investigators were working to determine a cause on Monday night.