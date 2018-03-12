Hamilton County officials break ground on solar panel project

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Officials in Hamilton County will break ground on a major solar panel project Monday.

The $8 million project will feature 9,300 solar panels on building roofs at the correctional campus on Cumberland Road and three acres near the main public safety radio tower on the east side of State Road 37.

According to a press release from the county, right now, the county pays $1.6 million a year in utility bills for county facilities. The solar project will provide enough energy to power 100 percent of the Health Services building and 38 percent of the jail complex.

It’s estimated that the project will save the county $25 million in utility and maintenance costs over the next 25 years, according to Hamilton County Commissioner Christine Altman.

According to the county, in addition to the solar panels, the county will also change out all lighting to LED and convert the jail’s HVAC systems from electric to gas.