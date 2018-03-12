Indiana man arrested for murder of father, father’s girlfriend

PULASKI COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A Winamac man has been arrested for the murder of his father and his father’s girlfriend.

Indiana State Police announced the arrest of 32-year-old Ross Stacy. ISP said he was arrested on Saturday and is being held in the Pulaski County Jail for the murder of 59-year-old Loss Stacy and 56-year-old Mary Kurek.

ISP says Ross Stacy is the son of Loss Stacy and that Mary Kurek was Loss Stacy’s girlfriend.

The investigation began Friday night when ISP detectives were called the the 3900 block of West County Road 200 North in Pulaski County. A family member went to the residence after not hearing from a relative for two days. The family member found Stacy and Kurek dead.

Investigators have not revealed the cause or manner of death for Stacy and Kurek.