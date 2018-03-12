Residents ask for changes at business after 38th Street shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On the corner of 38th and Illinois streets sits a popular McDonald’s restaurant and BP gas station.

Over the past two months, the business has racked up a lot of visits. Lately, the ones stepping through the doors are wearing guns and badges.

In just 59 days, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has been called to the business 67 times. The blame has fell on people loitering inside and outside of the gas station and restaurant. Some in that group are accused of being the source of criminal activity.

Then, on Sunday afternoon, someone shot a man there in front of children. Crews rushed the victim to the hospital in stable condition.

Some residents who border the business, including one from residents from the Crown Hill and Butler Tarkington neighborhoods, are calling for changes.

Just across the street is a CVS drugstore that uses private security to discourage problems from arising on the property. There is a push for the owners of the McDonald’s and BP to use the same blueprint of the CVS.

The Rev. Charles Harrison of Ten Point Coalition said, “IMPD and Ten Point can’t provide security for the McDonald’s and the BP gas station. They need to provide their own security to make this a safe place.”

24-Hour News Eight reached out to ownership at the McDonald’s and BP gas station. At the time of this report, attempts to reach ownership were unsuccessful. It remains unclear if the business will hire private security.