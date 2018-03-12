Softball tournament to benefit Deputy Pickett’s family

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – Two groups in Hamilton County have come together to help the family of fallen Deputy Jacob Pickett.

The Noblesville Fraternal Order of Police and the Hamilton County Fraternal Order of Police will hold a softball tournament with the proceeds going to the family of Deputy Pickett, according to the Noblesville Police Department.

The tournament is set to take place on Saturday, April 28, with the event set to get underway at 9:30 a.m.

The public is invited to watch the games as local law enforcement agencies take on one another.

For more on this event, click here.