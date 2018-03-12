The Art of Ikebana Flower Arranging

Prepare to “ooh” and “aah” at this year’s Indiana Flower and Patio Show, especially when you learn about the Japanese art of flower arrangement!

Today on Indy Style, Lisa Belisle, AIFD owner and instructor Flora Elements Education and Design, Chicago, tells us more about Ikebana Designs-Americanized, which dates back 500 years. Did you know? It is still practiced today as a cultural art form in modern-day Japan.

Indiana Flower + Patio Show

March 10 – 18, Indiana State Fairgrounds

During the last twenty years, Lisa has participated in every floral part of the floral industry including management, wholesale flower sales, exporting New Zealand-grown flowers, coordinating shipping, and owning her own business. Today, Lisa’s passions are continuing her own education, teaching beginner floral design, and creating arrangements for corporate showrooms. Her style is adaptive and she loves to create pieces infused with Mother Nature with compelling earth elements and lines.

To learn more, visit www.indianaflowerandpatioshow.com.

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY INDIANA FLOWER AND PATIO SHOW