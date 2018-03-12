Widow of Deputy Jacob Pickett pens open letter to community

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — The widow of fallen Deputy Jacob Pickett is thanking the community following the outpouring of support.

Jen Pickett released a letter to the community via the Boone County Sheriff’s Office on Monday afternoon.

Deputy Jacob Pickett was killed in the line of duty earlier this month. He was laid to rest on Friday.

Her entire letter reads:

“Over the last week, I have watched a community come together to celebrate and honor the man I love as a husband, father, and deputy. Many people have reached out to my family offering support and prayer. I feel the strength of those prayers each and every day and so do my boys. We lean into those prayers and into our faith in God during this unexplainable tragedy. We are surrounded by the strength of our family, law enforcement family, our church family, my school family, friends, and communities that Jake served and others that never knew him. These families and communities have wholeheartedly supported my family to honor my husband and his serving heart. For this support, I am eternally grateful. Thank you to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, the Fraternal Order of Police, C.O.P.S., Brownsburg Community School Corporation, Connection Pointe Christian Church, Crown Hill Funeral Home and Cemetery, and other contributing organizations who have walked alongside us to support and honor Jake.”