Wintry mix tonight, snow showers Tuesday

Wintry weather looms to start off the work week, with spring like temperatures returning at the end of the 8 day forecast.

Today:

Starting off the morning chilly, but dry. Expect clouds to build as we head into the afternoon. A weak disturbance rolls through the state this afternoon, bringing a chance for rain showers by late afternoon. As temperatures cool, we should see some snow mixing in with the rain by early evening, with showers tapering off by mid to late evening with the loss of daytime heating.

Highs top out in the lower 40s this afternoon.

Tonight:

Mostly cloudy conditions, with a few isolated snow showers possible.

Lows dip to the lower 20s.

Tuesday:

Lake effect snow machine continues -which means only spotty areas of snow, but certainly could be enough to make for slick travel conditions for the Tuesday morning drive. Expect scattered snow to continue through much of the day, with little to no accumulation expected.

Highs only hit the middle to upper 30s Tuesday afternoon.

Wednesday:

Strong northwest flow moves out, shutting down the scattered snow – with the exception of a few flurries early in the morning. The rest of the day looks quiet, with highs around 40.

8 Day Forecast:

Temperatures should surge starting Thursday, as highs return to the mid 50s. Weekend looks active, as a couple of systems bring rain, and even a few storms to the area both Saturday and Sunday, with highs cranking up to near 60°.